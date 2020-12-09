The Creative Class Honoree: Ms. Kit SoVain

Honoree: Kit SoVain

The Grind: Reality Cast member, Beauty Influencer

Find Her: @itskitsovain

When Kit SoVain was chosen for the role of Brand Ambassador for Harlem’s newest premiere tattoo shop, Black Ink 125th, VH1 knew they had a winning addition. A makeup artist with 13 years under her belt, Kit took this opportunity to develop her own brand, reminding people that true beauty comes from within. Her makeup tool line, SoVain Beauty, was the next logical step. This year alone, her business has grown exponentially, not the easiest feat during a pandemic.

Though Kit is making strides in her career, she has faced many challenges, and has openly admitted that her race and gender have created hurdles other women in her peer group simply just don’t have to deal with. Kit’s biggest protests are in the form of success. She’s hyper focused on making sure her cosmetics line moves to the next level—and enjoying her time on reality television.

