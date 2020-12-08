FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After New Disturbing Details Emerge Of Police Shooting

New details are emerging in the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed Friday by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy in Columbus, Ohio.

Deputy Jason Meade is named as the officer who fatally shot Goodson on that fateful day.

Goodson was apparently inside his home holding a sandwich when he was fatally shot in front of his mother and two toddlers, according to a new report by the Associated Press. Police maintained Goodson was outside of his home and tried to justify the lethal force because they mistook the sandwich for a gun.

The details follow the announcement that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost declined to take up the case citing that Columbus police took three days to bring the case to their attention. Columbus police also waited two days before they released Goodson’s name as the victim.

In a rare move, the Ohio Attorney General has refused the request of Columbus police to take over the investigation into the shooting death of #CaseyGoodson. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/9DthBEfssP — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) December 8, 2020

“We received a referral to take a three-day-old officer-involved shooting case,” a spokesperson for Yost said in a statement Monday night. “Not knowing all the reasons as to why so much time has passed before the case was referred to BCI, we cannot accept this case.”

Yost, a Republican, refused accepting the case in light of an order signed by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther which enabled the state attorney general’s office to investigate all deaths involving the Columbus Police Department.

Instead, U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers in Ohio will take up the case with the aid of the Justice Department and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Earlier today, we reached an agreement with BCI to investigate the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson by a Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy. After further review, the Attorney General's Office declined to take the case. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) December 8, 2020

The case will then be turned over to the Franklin County prosecutor for potential criminal charges. This will take time, but it is critically important we get it right. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) December 8, 2020

On Tuesday, Ginther expressed his gratefulness to the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI for planning to join the investigation after the local community demanded transparency in a fast evolving investigation that has raised suspicion and concerns.

We have heard the public’s demand for independence in the investigation into the shooting death of Casey Goodson, Jr. I am grateful the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI have accepted the invitation to join the investigation. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) December 8, 2020

Goodson’s family is also fighting for answers after lawyers for his family revealed he was not the target of the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Task Force, which was working with Meade on a separate investigation.

“While police claim that Casey drove by, waving a gun, and was confronted by the deputy after exiting his vehicle, that narrative leaves out key details that raise cause for extreme concern,” according to a press release by Walton + Brown, LLP, the law firm representing his family along with Friedman & Gilbert.

Police maintain they recovered a gun at the scene, but his family claims it was a sandwich he had just purchased from Subway. His family confirmed that he did have a license to carry a concealed weapon and are asking any witnesses to come forward who may be able to help their case.

“We demand a thorough and transparent investigation into Casey’s tragic death. Police who use deadly force outside the bounds of the law endanger our communities and must be held accountable” said attorney Sarah Gelsomino, a partner at Friedman & Gilbert.”

