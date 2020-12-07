Lizzo has always been very candid about body positivity and the direction of the movement. I’m almost sure when she hit the scene as a musician, she didn’t intend on being the spokesperson on all things big and confident. Unfortunately the love that she carried for herself made people a bit uncomfortable. Suddenly the message that people of Lizzo’s size shouldn’t be twerking in bikini’s, living their best lives became louder and more ignorant.

Today Lizzo took to Instagram to speak on the progress she’s seen with the movement. “Wild to see the body positive movement come so far. Proud of the big girls who gave it wings. My body is changing but I’m gonna keep appreciating it from every angle.”

Back in October, Lizzo sat down with Vogue magazine to discuss body positivity and the lack of accurate representation. “What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it,” she said. “Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from…the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets—you know, it gets made acceptable.”

Lizzo is using her platform to start those uncomfortable conversations. She is causing people to examine their biases against the plus-size community. I have a huge appreciation for the way she is representing the big girls. You can absolutely be big, beautiful and sexy. What do you think? Do you like the way Lizzo is using her platform to encourage body positivity?

Lizzo Is Keeping Us Inspired With Her Body Positivity Posts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

