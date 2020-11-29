Nelly’s “Dancing With The Stars” Sneakers Are Going Up For Auction To Support A Good Cause

During Nelly’s stint on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, he was known to stay pretty fresh.

St. Louis’ own didn’t shock us with his dance moves, but his ability to still rock Jordans on the dance floor all had us wondering how he completed the feat. The sneakers’ sole was altered and given a proper heel thanks to The Shoe Surgeon, Dominic Ciambrone, the sneaker customizer putting in some extra work. But now that the season is over, Yung Swivel, Nelly’s salsa-ing alter ego, decided that he no longer has a use for the Black Cement Jordan 3s. Not only is he auctioning them off, but also an additional 9 pairs, and he’s also making sure the funds go to The Teen Project.

“To provide healing and hope to young women who have survived human trafficking and homelessness, many from foster care, by innovating programs focused on drug treatment, psychotherapy, life skills, higher education and mentoring all with a trauma-informed lens,” reads The Teen Project’s mission.

The lot of sneakers –which includes Air Max 97s, Nike Dunks, Jordan 11s, Jordan 1s– are expected to fetch nearly $50,000. Nelly’s support of the organization has had a welcomed amount of attention to its good cause, as he helped the nonprofit raise over $800,000 in 2020. According to TMZ, that’s a $300,000 increase from last year.

“He called me on a Friday saying he needed my help making dance shoes,” the sneaker designer said of Nelly. “I wasn’t sure what to think. I was thinking like, “This guy is crazy, he wants dress-shoe Jordans.” Then I realized I’m crazy too, and I can actually make a crazy idea come to life.”

Thankfully, the crazy idea Nelly had is being used to help those in need.

