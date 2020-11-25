Trevor Noah Tapped To Host The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah really coming up in the world.

After making his mark on The Daily Show post-Jon Stewart, Trevor has now gotten himself some more prime-time shine as the Grammy’s have announced the South African comedian has been tapped to host the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. According to The Grio, the NCAA Image Award winner is as excited about his new gig as we all are.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” he said in a statement. “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

We’re thrilled to welcome @TheDailyShow host, Emmy-winner, and GRAMMY-nominee @TrevorNoah as the host of the 63rd #GRAMMYs! We can’t think of a better person to serve as Master of Ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/vbFqPbXfgl — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020

Given his political satire and clever jokes, The Grammy’s should be a helluva good time when it airs come January 31st.

