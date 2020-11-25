Busta Rhymes Talks Massive J Dilla Stash, ‘ELE 2’ & More

Busta Rhymes defies the idea that Hip-Hop music is a young person’s game, especially proving he’s got plenty left in the tank with his latest studio album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God. In a new interview, the great Bussa Bus shared that he’s sitting on 300 beats from the late J Dilla among other revelations while sharing details of his 30-year and still ongoing career.

Sitting down with Cheo Hodari Coker for GQ, the 48-year-old rapper and entertainer went through a range of topics that included his dramatic weight loss, his connection to Q-Tip, and of course the depths of ELE 2. However, the admission that he’s holding on to 300 J Dilla beats caught the attention of most readers.

From GQ:

“Strap Yourself Down” is also interesting because you have a Dilla beat. Was that a beat that you’d worked on with Dilla years ago, or was it something that you came across, or…

Well, it’s actually a production combined of Pete Rock and J Dilla. You know it’s two beats. The first beat of the song is produced by Pete Rock. And then it switches to J Dilla. J Dilla left me with over 300 beats before he passed. I’m extremely selective with who I give them to, which is why I haven’t given them to anybody except Raekwon and that was for Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Part Two. I think he has about four Dilla joints on that project. I’ve always tried to represent and uphold the legacy of the late, great J Dilla, through all of my albums. You know what I’m saying? I think the only album I probably didn’t have them on was Back On My Bullsh*t. I’m a huge fan of Dilla, I think Dilla is probably top three best producers in the world. To me, my top three favorite producers ever are Dr. Dre, Q-Tip, and J Dilla.

