Violent History Of Florida Deputy Who Fatally Shot Black Teens Prompts Concerns As Families Of Victims Await Answers

A Florida deputy under investigation for fatally shooting two Black teens in Cocoa on Nov. 13 remains employed despite a storied history of violence that his department had full knowledge of, according to Florida Today.
Cocoa residents Angelo Crooms, 16, and Sincere Pierce, 18, were killed during a traffic stop conducted by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputies Jafet Santiago-Miranda and Carson Hendren. Santiago-Miranda fired the fatal shots, according to The New York Times. Eight shots can be heard on the dashcam video footage of the shooting.
A third unnamed person was riding with the teens and was let go after being questioned by police, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.
The sheriff’s office maintains the vehicle was stolen, claiming Santiago-Miranda fired “in an attempt to stop the deadly threat of the car from crashing into him,” after the pursuit came to a halt on a local street. Police say they commanded the vehicle to stop seven times, before opening fire. Authorities also say they recovered two guns from the vehicle.
Both Santiago-Miranda and Hendren have been placed on paid administrative leave until the end of the investigation. As the onslaught of these tragic shootings are sustained, these small disciplinary efforts remain part of a police process that aims to protect officers who claim self-defense. The shooting is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is expected to present its findings to the state attorney’s office in the next 60 to 90 days.
But lawyers for the Pierce family say the car belonged to Pierce’s girlfriend and that police never checked the license plates to confirm if the vehicle was stolen. Pierce’s family also questioned the deputy’s explanation that he feared for his life according to the placement of bullets along the left side of the car and the backseat window. Pierce was sitting in the back seat of the car at the time of the shooting.
“It shows that the officer was not in front of the vehicle but on the side of the vehicle,” said Natalie Jackson, an attorney for Pierce’s great-aunt Cynthia Green, who is also his legal guardian, told Florida Today. “He was not in fear of deadly force and the vehicle was not a threat to him. Both families also point to dashcam video showing Crooms trying to veer away from the officers in an attempt to escape.
And they have good reason to doubt the police report, due to accusations regarding Santiago-Miranda’s past violent history with his wife.
In April Santiago-Miranda was under internal investigation in regards to a domestic violence claim from his estranged wife, who accused him of beating her after threatening a fellow police officer who he believed was conducting an affair with his wife. The two were also embroiled in a bitter custody battle over their daughter. According to the threatened officer, Santiago-Miranda warned that he needed to wear a “bullet proof” vest. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Department ordered Santiago-Miranda to stay away from his wife and their residence
“It’s obvious what we’re looking for — justice,” Eric Smith, Crooms father told the AJC. “We’re looking for answers. There’s nothing justifiable about what the Brevard County sheriffs did.”
Green said she followed the teens in her car due to a premonition after they left her home around 10:30 a.m. on that fateful morning. She says she called out to officers warning them not to shoot.
“Please, don’t shoot! Please, don’t shoot! My baby’s in that car!” she recalled screaming, according to the Times.
In a rally that took place on Saturday, both Pierce’s and Crooms’ families say they are still awaiting information from the sheriff’s office in regards to whether or not they believe the shooting is justified.
Florida Cops Defend Killing ‘Terrified’ Teens As Dashcam Video Shows ‘No Threat’
21-Year-Old Breonna Taylor Protest Leader Hazma ‘Travis’ Nagdy Killed In Fatal Shooting
93 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
93 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. A.J. Crooms
1 of 93
A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 19, 2020
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
2. Sincere Pierce
2 of 93
MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) November 17, 2020
3. Walter Wallace Jr.
3 of 93
Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3— BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) November 13, 2020
4. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 4 of 93
5. Jonathan Price
5 of 93
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
6. Deon Kay
6 of 93
Say his name #deonkay— All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) September 3, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
7. Daniel Prude
7 of 93
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
8. Damian Daniels
8 of 93
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.— S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) August 27, 2020
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
9. Dijon Kizzee
9 of 93
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
10. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 10 of 93
11. David McAtee
11 of 93
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
12. Natosha “Tony” McDade12 of 93
13. George Floyd
13 of 93
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
14. Yassin Mohamed
14 of 93
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
15. Finan H. Berhe
15 of 93
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— Bishop Jerome McCorry (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
16. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 16 of 93
17. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 17 of 93
18. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 18 of 93
19. Terrance Franklin
19 of 93
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
20. Miles HallSource:KRON4 20 of 93
21. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 21 of 93
22. William Green
22 of 93
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
23. Samuel David Mallard, 19
23 of 93
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
24. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 24 of 93
25. De’von Bailey, 19
25 of 93
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
26. Christopher Whitfield, 31
26 of 93
Cop Shoots, Kills Mentally Ill Black Man #ChristopherWhitfield As He Ran Away With Foodhttps://t.co/40a5i5QnEZ pic.twitter.com/nqsIRK6JZe— Benjamin Young Savage (ᐱᓐᒋᐱᓐ) (@benjancewicz) October 16, 2019
27. Anthony Hill, 26
27 of 93
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
28. De'Von Bailey, 1928 of 93
29. Eric Logan, 54
29 of 93
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) June 27, 2019
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
30. Jamarion Robinson, 26
30 of 93
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
31. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
31 of 93
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
32. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
32 of 93
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
33. Ryan Twyman, 24
33 of 93
34. Brandon Webber, 20
34 of 93
When they see us, they kill us...— Jeneisha Harris (@JeneishaCHarris) June 13, 2019
Brandon Webber, father of 3, shot by U. S. Marshalls 16-20 times in Memphis.
No one deserves to be shot and killed like this.
I could say so much but I’m really at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9EFhUplHDw
35. Jimmy Atchison, 21
35 of 93
36. Willie McCoy, 20
36 of 93
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
37. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2137 of 93
38. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
38 of 93
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
39. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 39 of 93
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
40. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 40 of 93
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
41. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 41 of 93
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
42. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 42 of 93
43. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 43 of 93
44. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 44 of 93
45. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 45 of 93
46. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 46 of 93
47. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 47 of 93
48. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 48 of 93
49. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 49 of 93
50. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 50 of 93
51. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 51 of 93
52. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 52 of 93
53. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 53 of 93
54. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 54 of 93
55. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 55 of 93
56. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 56 of 93
57. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 57 of 93
58. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 58 of 93
59. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 59 of 93
60. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 60 of 93
61. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 61 of 93
62. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 62 of 93
63. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 63 of 93
64. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 64 of 93
65. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 65 of 93
66. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 66 of 93
67. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 67 of 93
68. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 68 of 93
69. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 69 of 93
70. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 70 of 93
71. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 71 of 93
72. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 72 of 93
73. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 73 of 93
74. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 74 of 93
75. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 75 of 93
76. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 76 of 93
77. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 77 of 93
78. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 78 of 93
79. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 79 of 93
80. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 80 of 93
81. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 81 of 93
82. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 82 of 93
83. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 83 of 93
84. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 84 of 93
85. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 85 of 93
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
86. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 86 of 93
87. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 87 of 93
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
88. Patrick Harmon, 50
88 of 93
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
89. Jonathan Hart, 21
89 of 93
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
90. Maurice Granton, 24
90 of 93
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
91. Julius Johnson, 23
91 of 93
92. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 92 of 93
93. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 93 of 93
