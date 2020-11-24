The Origins Of Kanye West’s “Lost in the World” Lyrics Revealed

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Kanye West‘s critically acclaimed album My Dark Twisted Fantasy, his wife Kim Kardashian West went on social media and shared a tender, romantic nugget about her contribution to one of his well-known singles.

“Lost in the World” is known for its sampling “Woods” by Bon Iver for its chorus, and the band’s lead singer Justin Vernon was even invited to re-record vocals for the track. “Lost in the World” also famously closes out with a Gil Scott-Heron chant of “Who will survive in America?”, taken from his spoken-word piece “Comment No. 1,” a 1970 performance piece in which he chastised the student activist group Revolutionary Youth Movement for its detached, superficial understanding of the sincere crises troubling the African-American community and the economically depressed.

However, what may not be as well known is that Kanye allegedly struggled to come up with any words to start the song. Echoing a similar story he told at his June 2015 show in Glastonbury, UK, the multi-Grammy award-winning artist was suffering from writer’s block when it struck him that he actually may have already written the perfect lyrics down before.

Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had then in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/VjvkmQb29j — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 22, 2020

Kim said on her Twitter account that “Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had then in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday.”

That poem would eventually become the first verse of the song, and it is proudly on display in Kim’s post. Beneath the caption, she happily shows two photos of the very card he gave her. The first one shows the drawings he made of the couple, and the second photo is zoomed on the lyrics to her, signed “Love 4ever, Yeezy.

