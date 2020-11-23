Pack Your Bags, Here Is When We Are Returning To Zamunda In ‘Coming 2 America’

Whether you really wanted it to happen or not, Coming 2 America is happening and now has a release date.

The sequel to the 1988 cult classic film will premiere globally in over 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. Like the first film, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall will lead, and we will see the return of original cast members James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, and Louie Anderson to reprise their roles. Our favorite barbers from My T Sharp barbershop will also be coming back. No word on if Jackson Height’s own, Randy Watson will be back.

Newcomers include Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Teyana Taylor, rounding out the cast.

The film directed by Craig Brewer will take us back to the lush fictional African nation of Zamunda to link back up with a newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his “loyal” confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) as they embark on another journey to the borough of Queens where he found his bride, Lisa McDowell in the first film. With his queen secured, it is being reported that he is now returning back to America to meet his long lost heir in the film.

Speaking on the announcement of the film’s release date and premiering on Prime Studios, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement:

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time. Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers, and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

The film’s producer Kevin Misher added:

“What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come.”

With the release date now confirmed, that means we can expect to see a trailer very soon, and we can’t wait to see it.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Pack Your Bags, Here Is When We Are Returning To Zamunda In ‘Coming 2 America’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

