Behind The Battle: The Sonic Boom Of The South, Jackson State University’s Official Marching Band

Have you ever wondered what the inner workings of a bona fide HBCU marching band look like?
Wonder no more, as One X, in collaboration with Facebook, gives viewers an up-close and personal look at “Sonic Boom Of The South” — known as Jackson State University‘s marching band — which stars in the first of a 10-episode series about HBCU band culture that features students and faculty members.
Watch the trailer for the first episode below.
SEE ALSO:
One Yard: Luke Lawal Jr. Breaks Down His Unlikely Path To Becoming Founder And CEO Of HBCU Buzz
One Yard: Introducing A Virtual HBCU Homecoming
Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World
Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World
1. Stacey Abrams, Spelman CollegeSource:iOne Digital/Creative Class 1 of 20
2. Rev. William Barber II, N.C. Central UniversitySource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Kenya Barris, Clark Atlanta UniversitySource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Rosalind G. Brewer, Spelman CollegeSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. Ruth Carter, Hampton UniversitySource:WENN 5 of 20
6. Raashaun "DJ Envy" Casey, Hampton UniversitySource:Getty 6 of 20
7. Louis Farrakhan, Sr., Winston-Salem State UniversitySource:Getty 7 of 20
8. Andrew Gillum, Florida A&M UniversitySource:WENN 8 of 20
9. Rep Al Green, Howard University, Texas Southern University, Tuskegee UniversitySource:Getty 9 of 20
10. Kamala Harris, Howard UniversitySource:Getty 10 of 20
11. Jesse Jackson, North Carolina A&T UniversitySource:Getty 11 of 20
12. Samuel L. Jackson, Morehouse CollegeSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. Letitia James, Howard UniversitySource:Getty 13 of 20
14. Kweisi Mfume, Morgan State UniversitySource:Getty 14 of 20
15. Marilyn Mosby, Tuskegee UniversitySource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Bakari Sellers, Morehouse CollegeSource:iOne Digital 16 of 20
17. Ruth Simmons, Dillard UniversitySource:Getty 17 of 20
18. Stephen A. Smith, Winston-Salem State UniversitySource:Getty 18 of 20
19. Wanda Sykes, Hampton UniversitySource:Getty 19 of 20
20. Oprah Winfrey, Tennessee State UniversitySource:Getty 20 of 20
Behind The Battle: The Sonic Boom Of The South, Jackson State University’s Official Marching Band was originally published on newsone.com