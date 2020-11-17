Hot Spot: Russell Simmons Beats $10 Million Lawsuit In Rape Case [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Russell Simmons Beats $10 Million Lawsuit In Rape Case

There’s a lot going in the Hot Spot, so let’s get into it. Sinbad is currently recovering from a stroke and his family is asking that the public respectfully gives him privacy. In other health news, gospel singer, Fred Hammond says he let his guard down and didn’t wear a mask and is now battling with COVID-19.

Russell Simmons is now officially stress-free in Bali.  In the case of a rape charge filed by an anonymous accuser, the courts ruled in Simmons’ favor.  The woman filed a $10 million suit in March 2018 and due to the statute of limitations, the 1988 incident didn’t hold in court.

