The Pacers, looking to add depth in their backcourt drafted Cassius Stanley with the 54th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Stanley, an athletic 6-6 Freshman guard out of Duke University averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in his only season with the Blue Devils. He was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Can’t wait to join the @Pacers !! Shoutout to Snaps for getting me right !! pic.twitter.com/rrOLXW0zeq — Cassius Stanley (@cassius_stanley) November 19, 2020

Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan said “Cassius I think is amongst the tops in this draft when it comes to just pure athleticism, which is something our roster kind of lacks. Cassius is the type of player that when you watch him on film, he pops.”

The Pacers will now turn their attention to Free Agency, which begins on Friday. Guard Justin Holiday and swingman JaKarr Sampson both are free agents and there have been rumors about all-star Victor Olapido looking to exit the team. The Pacers will also be with a new coach, replacing Nate McMillian with former Toronto Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren.

Source | NBA.com

RELATED: B-Swift Makes SportsCenter After Pacers Halftime Show Goes Viral [VIDEO]

Indiana Pacers Select Guard Cassius Stanley With The 54th Pick was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: