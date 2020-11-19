Bell Biv DeVoe, Nelly To Perform At 2020 AMAs

The 2020 American Music Awards will have a couple of nostalgic Hip Hop moments. Organizers announced Tuesday that Bell Biv DeVoe and Nelly have been tapped to perform during the ceremony this weekend. Additionally, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion are also scheduled to hit the stage that evening. Actress Taraji P. Henson is hosting this year’s AMAs which are scheduled to air live on November 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC.

(Source-Rollingout.com)

