U.S. COVID Death Toll Surpasses 250K, 1700+ From Tuesday

Another dark day for the nation as coronavirus rages out of control. The death toll just topped 250-thousand. That includes 17-hundred lives lost just Tuesday, the most since May. At this rate, the virus is killing at least one person every minute with no sign of slowing down. Every state is dealing with surging cases and hospitals are being pushed to the limit. Some health experts predict three-thousand daily deaths in the next three weeks.

By all means, mask up, wash and sanitize your hands, practice social distancing and stay SAFE!

(Source-Johns Hopkins University)

