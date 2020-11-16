Fans of Black Lightning are in for some good news. A spinoff is in the works and it seems like it will continue the Black excellence energy.

As spotted on The Grio the hit television program will extend their signature approach to drama and action to a new series on The CW. According to the article the Painkiller character will be getting his own self-titled show. The introduction is slotted for the seventh episode in the upcoming fourth season of Black Lightning. If you are concerned that it will not match its predecessor, don’t fear the team behind Black Lightning is still in play for this extension. Salim Akilis is set to write, direct, and executive produce the series.

Summary for the show below: Khalil Payne (Jordan Calloway) is a young man ridden with the guilt of his troubled past from his former life in Freeland City, where, as a super-enhanced killing machine known as Painkiller, he was both a member of Tobias Whale’s gang and a weapon of Agent Odell and the shadowy ASA. After attempting to bury the darker, devastatingly lethal Painkiller part of his persona, Khalil has distanced himself away from everyone he knows and loves in a new city, Akashic Valley, in order to find peace…but peace never comes easy for men with pasts like Khalil Payne and Painkiller. As his violent, destructive history crashes his idyllic new beginning, Khalil is thrusted back into action with a new mission – bring justice where he once gave out punishment – but to do that, he will first have to deal with and harness his darker side, Painkiller.

Painkiller will star Jordan Calloway of Riverdale fame. At this time a launch date has yet to be announced.Photo: CW

The CW Is Launching A ‘Black Lightning’ Spinoff Show ‘Painkiller’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

