Pharrell “Ageless” Williams Is Launching A Skin Care Line Named Humanrace

Pharrell Williams is finally letting us in on the secret that has kept him ageless all these years. The 47-year old singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur is set to launch Humanrace, a skin care line dedicated to the pursuit of wellbeing.

Pharrell gave more information about the new line via the landing page of the Humanrace website. “Humanrace is a universe of products and people dedicated to the pursuit of wellbeing, created and curated by Pharrell Williams.

We believe that every individual has the potential to understand themselves better, and wake up everyday feeling empowered to turn good intentions into actions. Our goal is to help you in this quest.”

Launching on November 25th, you’ll be able to shop the Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator and Humidifying Cream. Purchase them separately or get them in a bundle deal. With the launch date so close to Black Friday, you may be able to score a sweet discounted deal.

Pharrell’s entrance to the beauty industry is a game-changer. Over the last few years, we’ve seen celebrities dibble and dabble in the world of skin care. Rarely do we see celebrity men take the lead in this lane. Pharrell’s flawless, youthful skin makes him the perfect person to spearhead this project.

In an interview with Allure he gave deeper insight on the new venture. “Humanrace is a full-on brand,” he said. “We just want to make things better. We want to democratize the experience of achieving wellness. And I’m not trying to be like any other wellness brand out there. That’s what they do. That’s what they give. Ours is all based on results and solutions and sensations. We wanted to look at sensations. I mean, we live in a world that needs it.”

Get ready to Benjamin Button your skin back into an infant. I might have to do a Tried It on the Humanrace collection. Come November 25th, you can stock up on all 3 products. In the meantime, what do you think? Are you here for Pharrell’s new skin care line?

