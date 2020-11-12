Karrueche’s 90’s-Inspired Jewelry Line Will Have You Pull Out Your Bucket Hat And 54 11’s

Karrueche Tran is on her grind and I’m not mad! The model and actress has been pretty low-key since the Covid-19 shutdown earlier this year. She’s used her social media platform to advocate for the rights of Black lives around the world, and she’s also given us a sneak peak into her daily living activities via her online show, Stir it Up. Now that the year is coming to an end, the pint sized cutie has rolled out a new project that will have you grab your Cross Colors bucket hat, and dust off your 54 11s.

On Saturday, November 14th, Karrueche will launch the Gold Mine collection from her new brand Kae by Karrueche. The jewelry line is inspired by the vibe of 90’s in LA. Thick gold chains, door knocker earrings, and small shell hoops are the look and feel of this retro accessory collection. The images for the Gold Mine collection were captured by the legendary Estevan Oriol, a Los Angeles photographer known for capturing the essence of Hip Hop culture in the 90’s.

Details of the Kae by Karrueche haven’t been made public. For now, the Gold Mine Collection is the first set of products to be released. It is not known if the brand will include clothing, shoes, accessories or just jewelry. Either way, the collection looks pretty dope! It reminds me of those summer days in Brooklyn when I’d slick my hair back in a bun with a side part, throw on some black lip liner and iridescent lip gloss, grab my door knocker earrings, and head out the door to play double dutch. Nostalgia at its finest.

You can keep up with the Gold Mine launch signing up for the Kae by Karrueche newsletter.

