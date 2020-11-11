New Normal?: Ticketmaster Will Require Fans To Present Vaccine Status or Negative COVID-19 Test To Attend Concerts

COVID-19 is not only forcing us to hunker down in our homes to stay safe. It’s also changing life as we know it. On the heels of Pfizer announcing its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective in fighting the virus, Ticketmaster is already working on a new plan to allow fans to attend concerts safely while stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Billboard is exclusively reporting that your concert drip or favorite jersey and your actual ticket isn’t going to be the only thing you will have to be worrying about when attending a live music performance or sporting event. Ticketmaster is in the early stages of developing a plan that will require you to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test approximately 24 to 72 hours prior to the concert.

Per Billboard:

As part of that preparation, Ticketmaster has been working on a framework for post-pandemic fan safety that uses smartphones to verify fans’ vaccination status or whether they’ve tested negative for the coronavirus within a 24 to 72-hour window.

Many details of the plan, which is still in development phase, will rely on three separate components — the Ticketmaster digital ticket app, third party health information companies like CLEAR Health Pass or IBM’s Digital Health Pass, and testing and vaccine distribution providers like Labcorp and the CVS Minute Clinic.

Here’s how it would work if approved: After purchasing a ticket for a concert, fans would need to verify that they have already been vaccinated (which would provide approximately one year of COVID-19 protection) or test negative for coronavirus approximately 24 to 72 hours prior to the concert. The length of coverage a test would provide would be governed by regional health authorities — if attendees of a Friday night concert had to be tested 48 hours in advance, most could start the testing process the day before the event. If it was a 24-hour window, most people would likely be tested the same day of the event at a lab or a health clinic.

After the test is complete, the ticket purchaser would instruct the lab to send their results to the health pass company they are using, like Clear or IBM. The health pass would then verify the negative test to Ticketmaster, and the fan will be given credentials to attend the concert. If the fan tests positive or didn’t take a test to verify their status, they will not attend the concert. The goal is to get fans to take care of their testing and not show up to the venue looking to be tested on-site.

Ticketmaster makes it clear that it will “not store or have access to fans’ medical records.”

Welcome to the new normal.

Photo: Mark Makela / Getty

New Normal?: Ticketmaster Will Require Fans To Present Vaccine Status or Negative COVID-19 Test To Attend Concerts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: