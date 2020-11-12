States Reveal Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Bring on the mashed potatoes. Ten states call it their favorite dish for Thanksgiving. Sure, the turkey is the centerpiece but most agree it’s not the best part of the meal. Career site Zippia used Google trends to map out more than 20 favorite sides. Mac and cheese comes in second in seven states, including four on the east coast. Green bean casserole is also popular in seven other states like Idaho and Texas. Some places also went on their own, such as Maine with side salad, Kansas with cream corn and Indiana with deviled eggs.

