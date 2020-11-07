Spirit.Ed: Dogfish Head’s Campfire Amplifier Will Enhance Your Next Fire Pit Gathering

Beer, in my personal view, really shines in the cooler months with pumpkin-spiced ales, stouts, and porters getting their chance to shine. Of the cool weather impressions to come in recent times, Dogfish Head has a winner with its Campfire Amplifier brew.

Dogfish Head, one of the most innovative breweries in the ever-competitive craft beer space, has taken on fall and winter styles among their dozens of offerings in times past. With Campfire Amplifier, the sweet flavors of a S’more fresh off the flame all linger in a generous sip of the beer.

We’ll let Dogfish explain the brew from their side first:

Break out the s’mores fixin’s – there’s a new brew in town! Inspired by cold nights around the campfire, this milk stout is brewed with marshmallows, graham crackers, cocoa nibs, cinnamon, Madagascar vanilla beans and smoked malt. The only thing missing is a tent, and a few fireside ghost stories.

Usually, when breweries make such claims of their brew, the flavors are so faint that it doesn’t leave a lasting memory. At every instance in Dogfish’s storied history in beer-making, they’ve always delivered on the description and concept of traditional brews such as IPAs and sours, but also their “off-centered” ales to use their wording.

So the verdict? It’s definitely everything they say it is. We imagine on one a clear fall night, wrapped in a blanket and next to a roaring flame, Campfire Amplifier would definitely perform its namesake. It may have edged out another recent dark brew offering in Costumes & Karaoke, but their Punk’N Ale might still be the grandaddy of autumn brews.

As always, sip safely and surely.

