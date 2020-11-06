Election 2020
HomeElection 2020

Tips To Manage Election Exhaustion

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Anxiety over the presidential election is leading to more cases of nervous exhaustion.  Neuroscientist Jud Brewer who specializes in anxiety and addiction said uncertainty releases more stress chemicals in our bodies.  Those chemicals can make the world appear more threatening.  This is why many are constantly doom scrolling on social media, where addiction and anxiety are amplified.  To reverse the effects, Dr. Brewer said to step away from your phone, breathe deeply, pet a dog or cat, exercise, and focus on a difficult task.  Any one of these activities will help decrease election exhaustion.

Keep calm and carry on everyone.

How to deal With Election Exhaustion , Managing Election Exhaustion

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated October 2020)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
70 photos
Latest
Worried young entrepreneur standing against wall
Tips To Manage Election Exhaustion
 1 hour ago
11.06.20
Photos
Close