Tips To Manage Election Exhaustion

Anxiety over the presidential election is leading to more cases of nervous exhaustion. Neuroscientist Jud Brewer who specializes in anxiety and addiction said uncertainty releases more stress chemicals in our bodies. Those chemicals can make the world appear more threatening. This is why many are constantly doom scrolling on social media, where addiction and anxiety are amplified. To reverse the effects, Dr. Brewer said to step away from your phone, breathe deeply, pet a dog or cat, exercise, and focus on a difficult task. Any one of these activities will help decrease election exhaustion.

Keep calm and carry on everyone.

