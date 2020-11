The nation is topping 100-thousand new coronavirus infections in a single day for the first time. The COVID Tracking Project reported there were 103-thousand new cases reported yesterday. The number of deaths and hospitalizations is also on the rise. There were increases in hospitalizations in 18 states Wednesday.

