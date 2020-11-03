Join host comedian Guy Torry with comedians Marvin Dixon, Steve Brown and D. Elli$ at the Virtual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Aft Lounge Comedy Show.

Before they bring the laughs, Chef Jernard will also be mixing up some fun cocktails – so have your favorite drink on hand.

The FREE event kicks off Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8pm EST/7pm CST on BlackAmericaWeb.com. You can also find it out the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage and Tom Joyner Facebook pages.

Aft Lounge Virtual Comedy Show With Guy Torry, Marvin Dixon, Steve Brown and D. Elli$ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com