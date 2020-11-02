Beyonce Endorses Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Rocking A Bad A** Balmain Fit

Trump may have Lil’ Wayne, but Biden has Beyonce! In traditional Bey fashion, the superstar took to social media, 24 hours before election day, to officially endorse a presidential candidate and make it known she’s #TeamBidenHarris.

Bey, who recently dropped her adidas X Ivy Park collection, made a political and fashion statement wearing a Biden/Harris mask to compliment a bad a** black and white Balmain fit. The Houston-native tips the brim of her chic hat to reveal an “I Voted” sticker, while encouraging her fellow Texans to cast their ballot. “Come thru, Texas! #vote ,” she captioned the moving image on social media.

Bey followed the stylish post with a graphic that also encouraged all her followers to vote. “The most important drop is at the ballot box,” it reads. Clearly Bey was clearly making a nod to her highly sought-after Ivy Park box and the ballot box. Get it?!

Beyonce used her platform in 2016 to endorse former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and she was incredibly active in politics throughout President Obama’s eight years in office.

This isn’t the first time Bey made a statement using her fashion. She donned a pantsuit while performing at Hillary Clinton’s #GetOutTheVote concert.

Beyonce isn’t the only celebrity to lend their support to the Biden/ Harris ticket. Lady Gaga is trending after tweeting a photo wearing a Biden/Harris pin.

She also reposted her “Videophone” co-star on her Instastories. Gaga will hit the stage at Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania campaign stop tonight. Of course, Gaga’s support rattled Trump who used his final campaign trail to talk negatively about the superstar. “I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga,” he said in a clip circulating social media.

We dare agent 45 to say something about Beyonce and subsequently get stung by the Beyhive.

Go Vote!

10 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens 1. BEYONCE IS KING VISUAL, 2020 Source:Parkwood Entertainment 1 of 10 2. JAY Z AND BEYONCE AT SEAN COMBS' 50TH BIRTHDAY BASH, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. BEYONCE AT THE SHAWN CARTER FOUNDATION GALA, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. BEYONCE AT THE EUROPEAN PREMIERE OF DISNEY'S "THE LION KING", 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. BEYONCE AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY'S "THE LION KING", 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL: MANDELA 100, 2018 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. BEYONCE FOR IVY PARK X ADIDAS, 2018 Source:Ivy Park 8 of 10 9. BEYONCE AT THE TIDAL X BENEFIT SHOW, 2016 Source:WENN 9 of 10 10. BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE 59TH GRAMMY AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens 10 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens [caption id="attachment_3193613" align="alignnone" width="862"] Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty[/caption] Happy Bey-Day! Today the super star celebrates her 39th rotation around the sun. Beyonce's contribution to Black culture is monumental. She has established herself as one of the most successful, influential Black entertainers of our generation. Over the course of her career, Beyonce has won 418 awards and has been nominated for 804 awards. Beyonce uses her platform responsibly. Every Instagram post has a meaning, every project has a purpose, and every collaboration is epic. Pretty much everything she touches at this point is guaranteed to be successful and profitable. She's used her platform to advocate for Black visibility. Both her and her husband make it a point to hire and work with people of color in efforts to highlight Black businesses and artistry. When Beyonce's not raising awareness and employing people of color, she's giving back to the community. She a silent humanitarian that has likely donated millions of dollars over the course of her career. We already know Beyonce is a whole mood when it comes to fashion. Often collaborating with stylist Zerina Akers, the two have been able to create magical fashion moments. Back in the day when we used to watch red carpet events, Beyonce was always the person to look for. Her intentions have always been to show up and shut it down. With bold, colorful pieces, or gowns with intricate detailing, she always manages to steal the show. Today is Queen Bey Day. Virgos, God gave you all the bragging rights when He created Beyonce Gisselle Knowles Carter. In honor of her birthday, we're counting down some of favorite fashion looks over the last few years.

