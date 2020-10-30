“It’s Going To Be A Thriller” Spike Lee Speaks About The Future If Donald Trump Serves Another 4 Years [VIDEO]

Legendary film director Spike Lee went off on celebrities who are in support of Donald Trump. Lee says Agent Orange, as he calls him, is struggling with the black vote and is using popular celebrities as puppets in hopes to get more black voters.

The filmmaker drops some history lessons to make that connection of why your vote matters and what can happen if citizens don’t use their right to vote.

Outside of politics, he remembers his last moments with Chadwick Boseman and whether there will be a return of Mars Blackmon.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Then & Now: The Cast Of Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn” (PHOTOS) 25 photos Launch gallery Then & Now: The Cast Of Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn” (PHOTOS) 1. Troy Source: 1 of 25 2. Zelda Harris Source: 2 of 25 3. Minnie Source: 3 of 25 4. Tiasha Reyes Source: 4 of 25 5. Troy’s Cousin Viola Source: 5 of 25 6. Patriece Nelson Source: 6 of 25 7. Carolyn Carmichael Source: 7 of 25 8. Alfre Woodard Source: 8 of 25 9. Tommy Lala Source: 9 of 25 10. Jose Zuniga Source: 10 of 25 11. The Bodega Woman Source: 11 of 25 12. RuPaul Source: 12 of 25 13. Vic Source: 13 of 25 14. Isaiah Washington Source: 14 of 25 15. Tony Two Eyes Source: 15 of 25 16. David Patrick Kelly Source: 16 of 25 17. Joseph Source: 17 of 25 18. Tse-Mach Washington Source: 18 of 25 19. Nate Source: 19 of 25 20. Christopher Knowings Source: 20 of 25 21. Wendell Source: 21 of 25 22. Sharif Rashed Source: 22 of 25 23. “Clinton” Played By Carlton Williams Source: 23 of 25 24. Woody Carmichael & His Daughter Troy Source: 24 of 25 25. Delroy Lindo Source: 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Then & Now: The Cast Of Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn” (PHOTOS) Then & Now: The Cast Of Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn” (PHOTOS)

“It’s Going To Be A Thriller” Spike Lee Speaks About The Future If Donald Trump Serves Another 4 Years [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com