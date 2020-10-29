Whelp it was bound to happen… Netflix has upped its prices on the monthly subscription. Yea you read that right you’re gonna have to pay more for your favorite shows, movies etc.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
This is the second time this year Netflix has raised its prices on us. If you recall earlier this spring we got the email that prices would be going up soon. Well now we are in for an immediate price increase for new customers and existing customers will be notified by email. The new pricing depends on what plan you have, we’ve spelled it all out for you below.
- Standard (two screens at a time, HD video): Was $12.99 per month, now $13.99 per month
- Premium (four screens, 4K HDR video): Was $15.99 per month, now $17.99 per month
- Basic (one screen, SD video): Unchanged at $8.99 per month
Will you continue to subscribe? Or is twice in a year your limit?
The Latest:
- Five Days Left Until Election Day
- Hot Spot: This Kardashian Shared Their Experience With Dealing With Coronavirus [WATCH]
- Gary’s Tea: Did Tiffany Haddish And Common Break Up? [WATCH]
- “You Age Like Trash When You’re Racist”: Black Woman Goes Off On Entire Kansas City Police Board Of Commissioners Meeting
- LeBron James Most Influential Celeb In 2020 Election
- Whitney Houston Becomes First Black Artist With Three Diamond Albums
- Trump Uses ‘Angry’ Black Woman Trope To Attack Kamala Harris In Racist Rally Speech
- ‘Deliver By Christmas’ Star Alvina August Says Christmas Is The Perfect Occasion For That Little Red Dress
- Kountry Kitchen Is Back In Business
- Gary’s Tea: Vanessa Bryant Is Selling The Home She Shared With Kobe Bryant [VIDEO]
Prices Going Up: Netflix Subscriptions Increased! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com