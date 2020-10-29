Trump, Biden Launch Dueling Rallies In Florida

News and Headlines
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will both be campaigning in Florida today, fighting for the biggest swing-state prize.  Recent polls rate Florida and its 29 electoral votes a toss-up just five days before Election Day.  Trump will headline a rally in Tampa early this afternoon while Biden will be in south Florida’s Broward County, home to an enormous Democratic electorate.  Biden will travel to Tampa for a rally early this evening.  Florida helped fuel Trump’s upset win over Hillary Clinton in 2016, when he carried the state with a one-point-two percent margin over Clinton.

