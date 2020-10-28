DL Hughley Show
D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: ‘We Need Competent Leadership’ [VIDEO]

In this edition of the G.E.D Section, D.L. Hughley encourages people to vote. He also shares his perspective on why it is important for Trump to not be re-elected.

Check it out below:

D.L. Hughley's GED Section: 'We Need Competent Leadership' [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

One Vote
