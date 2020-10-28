De La Soul Drops “Remove 45” ft. Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, Mysonne & Chuck D

Fire the President already. That’s the theme of De La Soul‘s new song titled “Remove 45” featuring a woke line up of guests MCs; Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, Mysonne and Chuck D.

“It’s hard to spread harmony when his policies are for harm,” spits Pos Dnous. A Chuck D’s sample supplies the hook and the Public Enemy frontman also drops a verse of his own.

A lot of filthy bars on this one, and they appropriately drag Donald Trump for filth.

Unfortunately, De La’s Tommy Boy Records catalog of classic tunes is still in streaming limbo. But, they do reportedly have a new album in the works with production from DJ Premier and Pete Rock.

Oh yeah, vote on Nov. 3, if you haven’t already.

[H/T HHNM]

