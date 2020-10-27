National
HomeNational

‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan Cops Could Have Saved Marcellis Stinnette

The account from the shooting victim in suburban Chicago sharply differed from the police narrative.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Tafara Williams, Waukegan police shooting victim

Source: Twitter / Ben Crump

The woman injured in a police shooting in suburban Chicago last week that killed her boyfriend suggested that cops left him to die even though he was still alive, sharply contradicting a narrative provided by the Waukegan Police Department.

Tafara Williams, recovering from “substantial” injuries she sustained in the shooting, spoke Tuesday for the first time since Marcellis Stinnette was killed Oct. 20. She described in an emotional video the series of events that led to the fateful encounter in Waukegan. The video was posted to social media just a few hours after lawyers held a press conference to allow the families of Wiliams and Stinnette an opportunity to address the public.

Williams, who is 20 and also shared a young child with Stinnette, recounted the harrowing night that included a police officer pulling up in a squad car behind them while they were legally parked in her vehicle on the side of a street. She said the police car didn’t have its lights or sirens on when it pulled up. She also said she turned on all of her car’s interior lights so the officer would see that she and Stinnette, 19, were unarmed and not a threat.

“I wasn’t doing anything illegal,” Williams said in the video.

But then she went on to describe a troubling scenario in which the officer knowingly referred to both of them by their first names and called her “Marcellis baby mother,” claims that reinforce the lingering and still-unanswered question of why the officer really approached them in the first place. It was unclear whether the officer asked them to show their IDs.

Williams said the cop “started harassing Marcellis” while keeping “his left hand on his gun.” She said the cop claimed he knew Stinnette “from jail.”

Waukegan mayor: Video of fatal police shooting of Marcellis Stinnette will be released after family views it

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Williams said when she asked if she and Stinnette were under arrest, the officer “got on his cellphone.” She said she drove away slowly only to encounter “another officer there waiting for us” when she turned the corner onto a different street. That prompted her to lose control of the car, she said.

“The officer was shooting at us,” she said.

She said her car crashed into a building and the officer “kept shooting.”

She said she was bleeding profusely and confirmed Stinnette was still alive.

“Please don’t shoot. I have a baby,” she said she told the officers. “We have a baby. We don’t want to die.”

She said an officer dragged her away as she begged them to take Stinnette first because he had recently undergone surgery.

“They ignored me,” she said.

Then Williams said police treated Stinnette as if he was dead.

“They laid Marcellis on the ground and covered him up with a blanket while he was still breathing,” she said through tears. “I know he was still alive and they took that away from me.”

She said the officer who shot them “allowed him to die. He wanted us to bleed out on the ground.”

Watch the full video below.

Williams’ account differs sharply from the Waukegan Police Department, which issued a press release claiming her car “fled” once an officer approached it. The press release never said why the officer approached the car. The press release added that a different police officer saw the car “moments later” and when he walked toward the car, “it began to reverse.”

That’s when the cop “fired his semi-automatic pistol, in fear for his safety,” the press release said.

The fact that Williams survived the shooting is on-brand for the young woman, her mother said during a press conference held in front of the Daniel T. Drew Municipal Complex in Waukegan on Tuesday.

Tafara is the strongest person I ever met,” Tina Johnson said while demanding justice and for the police to be held “accountable for what they did to Marcellis and Tafara.” She offered an emotional appeal for America to “stop this disease of violence.”

Williams’ father demanded the federal government to get involved in the case and said the shooting has left him unable to sleep at night.

“I’m getting very angry and I can’t hold my anger much longer,” Trevor Williams said.

Waukegan shooting press conference screenshot

Source: Screenshot

Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer representing Williams, said that he and the families involved expected to “soon” see the bodycam and dashcam videos from last week’s shooting and said local officials were working to be transparent.

Crump compared the Waukegan shooting to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August.

“It seems to not be de-escalation when you’re dealing with African Americans,” Crump accurately pointed out. “It’s almost as if you shoot first and ask questions later. And that seems to be the connection.”

Crump described Williams’ injuries as “substantial” but declined to offer any “vivid details.” However, he did say Williams would have “permanent scars and disfigurement.” He added: “She will never be the same.”

The officer who shot at Williams and Stinnette was only identified as being Hispanic after it was reported he was fired Saturday.

Separate GoFundMe accounts have been started for Williams and for Stinnette’s family.

SEE ALSO:

Cops Kill Unarmed Black Teen Car Passenger In Suburban Chicago Shooting

Philadelphia Cops Kill Black Man With Knife Who Video Shows Didn’t Pose Deadly Threat To Police

Deon Kay, 18-year-old killed by DC police

88 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

88 photos Launch gallery

88 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 88 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

88 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 9:55 a.m. ET, Sept. 3, 2020 -- Police shooting and killing Black males is all but a centuries-old American tradition among law enforcement in the U.S. But the fact that this apparent rite of police passage is still thriving in 2020 and only seems to be gaining momentum instead of slowing should give any American citizen pause as an increasing number of Black people -- especially males both young and old -- continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. Following what seemed like a brief respite of police killing unarmed Black people, the unfortunate trend has made a comeback in a major way in recent weeks with a number of shootings that have been described as nothing short of murder. However, whether the shootings are justified or not, the same lethal force use against Black suspects is rarely seen with white people suspected of doing worse. Case in point: In just the past few days, it's been reported that four Black men had been killed by police officers from separate departments across the country. Two of those shootings involve cops shooting their targets in the back. That was the situation in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday when officers killed Deon Kay ,18, by shooting him in the back. The Metropolitan Police Department defended the officers involved by saying in a press release that "one of the [two] suspects brandished a firearm" while fleeing. (A little more than a week earlier, Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old, illegally armed himself with an assault rifle, brandished it in front of police and lived to tell about it without sustaining any injury.) Protests quickly ensued and the Washington Post reported that some community residents "questioned the police account." https://twitter.com/berniebromanny/status/1301330337524592641?s=20 Kay's killing came one day after the Democrat & Chronicle reported that police in Rochester, New York, suffocated a 41-year-old Black man to death while he was in mental distress months ago. Daniel Prude was "lynched" by police, his brother said about the March 23 incident when cops tried to restrain the naked man who was suspected of being under the influence of drugs. Video of the killing was made public by lawyers representing Prude's family, which has called for the officers involved to be arrested and charged with murder. The video is extremely graphic and should be viewed with disrection. https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1301466316352761856?s=20 Similarly, police in Texas on Aug. 25 killed Damian Daniels, a military veteran who was shot twice in the chest in front of his newly purchased home after cops were dispatched there to perform a wellness check last week on someone they knew suffered from mental illness. The lawyer representing his family said Daniels was a combat veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was previously “the subject of four mental health-related calls” without incident. https://twitter.com/MeritLaw/status/1300772683769171971?s=20 All of the above incidents were preventable, but perhaps none more so than the shooting of Dijon Kizzee, who police targeted for an unspecified "vehicle code violation" while he was riding his bike Monday in Los Angeles. When he fled on foot, police shot him multiple times in the back under the purported guise that Kizzee had a gun. However, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who is representing Kizzee's family, tweeted a video of the shooting that threw into question the police's account. https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1301238367821205505?s=20 Kizzee's killing came about a week after the death of Trayford Pellerin in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Aug. 21. The 31-year-old was shot and killed as he tried to enter. convenience store, where cops responded to reports of a man with a knife. While details were still being sorted out, it's tough to imagine multiple police officers armed with both lethal and nonlethal weapons who have been trained to de-escalate situations like these legitimately fearing for their lives in the face of a man with a knife. [caption id="attachment_4002256" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Trayford Pellerin, at right. | Source: Treneca Pellerin / GoFundMe[/caption] Pellerin was killed just two days before police in Wisconsin shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in his back multiple times. Amazingly, Blake -- who was unarmed when he was shot -- survived his shooting. Those two shootings followed the deadly police violence against Black people like David McAtee, who was killed while demonstrating after the in-custody killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. McAtee, also unarmed at the time of his death, was a businessman in Louisville, Kentucky, where police had recently killed Breonna Taylor in her own home. McAtee was killed when police and the National Guard recklessly returned fire from people shooting at them, hitting McAtee fatally. It was the latest botched response for a police department buried in scandal. [caption id="attachment_3952732" align="alignnone" width="622"] Source: Twitter[/caption] McAtee's death came days after Floyd was purportedly suspected of forgery, a nonviolent crime that certainly didn't warrant Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin handcuffing him and kneeling on the 46-year-old Black man's neck until he died. On May 6, police in Indianapolis shot and killed Sean Reed, a 21-year-old U.S. military veteran who was unarmed. Unbeknownst to the cops, Reed was live-streaming the episode on Facebook, a circumstance that allowed the police to be recorded joking about the shooting. https://twitter.com/heyarielouise/status/1258190713210036224?s=20   Some of the other victims' names include but certainly aren't limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth.

‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan Cops Could Have Saved Marcellis Stinnette  was originally published on newsone.com

One Vote
Latest
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…
 16 hours ago
10.28.20
Photos
Close