Netflix Nabs Jaden Michael To Play Younger Colin Kaepernick In Series About QB’s Childhood

Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix show is officially one step closer to filming.

Tuesday morning, it was announced that actor Jaden Michael has landed the role to play a younger version of the quarterback in the show titled Colin In Black & White. Michael isn’t new to the bright lights since he’s previously played in The Get Down and in the horror-comedy, Vampires vs. the Bronx.

Kap’s Netflix show was first announced back in June and will aim to show what he was like in his formative and high school years that led to him taking a knee in at football’s biggest stage to push for racial change throughout America. It will also delve into what it was like the be a Black man raised by adopted white parents.

I never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life. I can’t wait for the world to see @ItsJadenMichael be an all-star on @netflix #ColinInBlackAndWhite @ava pic.twitter.com/ygb4F4kgM5 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 27, 2020

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said in a release. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Helping him portray his own story will be director Ava DuVernay and writer Michael Starrbury who last teamed up to produce When They See Us in 2019, which was nominated for 16 Emmy’s.

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture, and for him, personally,” said DuVernay in a statement back in June. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports, and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

A release date for the show hasn’t been announced, as filming is still scarce due to the coronavirus pandemic.

