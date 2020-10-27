Footballer Marcus Rashford Fronts Nike’s New Underwear Campaign

As Nike continues to dominate the sportswear industry–it’s got its sight set on the underwear game next.

To help the swoosh usher in the new drip, they enlisted the star power of Marcus Rashford and Jarvis Landry. Marcus Rashford is a star English soccer player who’s not only got a promising career but a drive to use his star power to help those less fortunate than him. On the other hand, Jarvis Landry is an American football player and star wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns and may be the only person with quicker feet and flasher catches than Odell Beckham Jr.

The two are teaming up to show off the campaign for the product dubbed Nike Underwear, which are designed to keep you comfortable in all aspects of life whether you’re relaxing, working, or breaking a sweat while training. With the holidays around the corner, it’s time to either treat yourself to a couple pair or start dropping hints to the lady in your life that some new undergarments are needed.

They’re sure to keep you comfortable since they’re made of luxe cotton, flex micro, elite micro, and everyday cotton stretch. Plus, they’re sweat-wicking to keep you dry through the day. The new line of Nike Men’s Underwear range in price from $25 to $40 and can be purchased on Nike.com.

Nike aside, Rashford is doing good in his native UK as he’s part of a campaign that has raised millions to fight child poverty in England and provide kids who desperately needed food. It all began in June at the height of the coronavirus when he penned an open letter to the UK government asking it to reverse the decision not to fund free school meals for less fortunate children in England throughout the summer.

