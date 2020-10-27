Entertainment Buzz
Jay-Z Releasing Own Marijuana Brand

Jay-Z’s business dealings in the marijuana industry are growing. On Friday, Hov announced his new cannabis line, Monogram. Details regarding the strains of marijuana that Monogram will offer, as well as when it’ll be available and where, have not yet been revealed. However, a website and a Twitter page have been launched to keep those interested in the company informed on updates. Along with the release, Jay also dropped a playlist on Tidal to coincide with the announcement of his marijuana line.

(Source-CNN)

Jay-z , Jay-Z new cannabis line , Monogram

