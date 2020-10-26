Just as Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland began to hit its stride, the star wide receiver has been injured again.

Beckham has torn his ACL. The Cleveland Browns announced the season-ending injury in his left knee, which was confirmed after Beckham underwent an MRI on Monday morning. The injury came during just the Brown’s second snap Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baker Mayfield threw an interception, and Beckham attempted to make a tackle on defensive back Darius Phillips but instead crashed him and Cleveland fullback Andy Janovich, who was also trying to make the tackle. Beckham then fell to the ground gripping his knee, and limped back to the locker room while teammates and fans feared the worst.

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered what appears to be a significant knee injury on a Baker Mayfield interception… He is out for today. #NFL #NFLSunday pic.twitter.com/1d9di2P93R — The Tailgate Talk (@TheTailgateTlk) October 25, 2020

The Browns were able to fight back and edge out a win, improving their record to 5-2. Still, Mayfield was obviously upset about his wide receiver’s injury– especially because it resulted from him not putting enough power behind his throw.

“I’m probably going to beat myself up about that one for a long time,” Mayfield said. “He’s a guy who fights for this team, and in doing that, he got hurt. … it sucks.”

The QB revealed that even after the tough injury, Beckham told him to “be great,” which gave him the motivation to throw for five touchdowns in the 37-34 win. He shouted him out after the win, dedicating it to him.

Odell has yet to respond to the season-ending injury on social media, but it’s got to be tough because even though they were in a tough AFC North division, they’d finally began to gel and were likely to have a great season.

He finishes the season with 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr. Out For Season With A Torn ACL was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: