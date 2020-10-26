Subpar White Quarterback Jeff Garcia Ripped For Hating On Cam Newton’s Drip

It’s one thing to criticize an NFL player’s performance on the field. It’s another thing to talk about their clothing off the field.

Since recovering from COVID-19, Cam Newton’s play on the field has not been living up to the expectation of play that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick usually gets out of his quarterbacks. Newton got benched in the third quarter of New England’s 33-6 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. During the NBC Sports Bay Area’s San Francisco 49ers post-game show, ex-NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia had a very wild take in critiquing Newton’s play.

Instead of keeping the criticism strictly on Cam’s play, Garcia decided to focus on Newton’s unique drip. Sounding like an absolute hater, Garcia claimed that Newton’s style is only bringing more attention to the struggling quarterback.

“You get yanked in the second half. There’s nothing good going your way. So why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself? I’d be trying to ask the equipment managers: Put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I’ll show up on the field and do the best that I can.”

Garcia definitely gave off the vibe that he’s been holding this hate in his blood for a long time when he stated that it “goes back to a couple years of just watching this guy and seeing him at the podium,” adding that “what he’s doing on the field does not translate to being that guy.”

Garcia’s co-host brought up the fact that Joe Namath used to wear full-length fur coats to games, and Garcia responded:

“When you predict you’re going to win a Super Bowl and go out and do it, wear whatever the hell you want. But right now, I’m not buying it.”

Whew, Jeff Garcia been waiting a long time to get this off his chest about Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/clx5IEGn9x — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) October 26, 2020

Twitter wasn’t feeling Garcia’s trash take at all and immediately blasted him for obviously being salty as hell about Cam’s style.

someone sounds like a herb https://t.co/15JpJYNLWd — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 26, 2020

He’s criticizing his clothes. Clown behavior. — ✊🏾 (@SportsLife4) October 26, 2020

Not sure Jeff should be offering fashion advice tbh pic.twitter.com/QDgiGhJZOF — Eric Thompson (@eric_j_thompson) October 26, 2020

Not one single lie was detected.

Garcia was obviously BIG MAD, and he should have definitely kept that sorry take. As for Newton, his coach did ensure reporters that he is still starting quarterback.

Photo: Dave Mangels / Getty

Subpar White Quarterback Jeff Garcia Ripped For Hating On Cam Newton’s Drip was originally published on cassiuslife.com

