National
HomeNational

Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected White Supremacists Who Had Her Name ‘On A List’

Alicia Garza has an urgent message for America just days ahead of the presidential election.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Audible Presents: "In Love And Struggle" At The Minetta Lane Theatre – February 29

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

One of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matters movement says she was notified by federal authorities about a possible violent plot targeting her. Alicia Garza tweeted Friday afternoon about the potential threat to her life and others and used it as a rallying call for voters to help get Donald Trump out of the White House.

The news followed recent reports of foiled plans to kidnap governors and overthrow state governments just days ahead of a presidential election that has a nation braced for an outpouring of anger no matter who wins.

Garza, who along with Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi founded Black Lives Matter in 2013, tweeted that the FBI paid her a visit to tell her the federal law enforcement agency had arrested a suspected white supremacist who was armed and has her name on a list.

“They arrested a man in Idaho on weapons charges who they believe was affiliated with white supremacist groups,” Garza tweeted. “They found my name on a list in his home, alongside others.”

There were no details about who else was on the list and what the people on the list had in common, if anything. But the news seemed to be the latest instance of the president — who infamously refused to denounce white supremacy and called on a far-right group with a history of violence to “stand by” during a debate earlier this month — inspiring vigilantes to plot politically motivated violence.

Garza made that same connection in a subsequent tweet that blamed Trump for the apparent threat against her life.

“This is why this President is so dangerous,” Garza tweeted in part. “He is stoking fires he has no intention of controlling.”

She said she was “ok” but the circumstances were not.

“Vote this muthafucka out,” she added. “For real.”

The FBI’s visit to Garza came a little more than a week after it was reported that members of an extremist militia plotted to kidnap the Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, both Democrats. Northam reacted similarly to Garza and placed the blame squarely on Trump.

“These threats and this rhetoric is not coming from another country,” he said Oct. 13. “It’s coming from Washington.”

Garza is currently the principal of the Black Futures Lab, a nonprofit political organization that recently released the results of its poll which confirmed that Black voters are more than ready for Trump to be voted out of office.

“We are voting for our lives this November. Black voters are saying loudly and clearly that they are unhappy with the country on every single level — with the direction of this country, Trump’s presidency, and overall economic conditions — and that their votes can help to put our country on the path toward progress,” Garza said as the poll’s results were released Oct. 6.

SEE ALSO:

New Poll Confirms Black Voters Want Trump Out, Many Still Undecided

BLM Co-Founders Speak On Elections As They Prepare For A Biden-Harris Ticket

Former President Barack Obama Campaigns For Candidate Joe Biden In Philadelphia

Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020 Campaign Speech For Biden

7 photos Launch gallery

Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020 Campaign Speech For Biden

Continue reading Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020 Campaign Speech For Biden

Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020 Campaign Speech For Biden

[caption id="attachment_4036251" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty[/caption] Our Forever President Barack Obama spoke nothing but the unadulterated truth about Donald Trump's clear and present threat to democracy, America and the world at large while making his case in favor of Joe Biden's candidacy in his first campaign speech of the season in Philadelphia on Wednesday. They were Obama's strongest words against his successor, whose notable shortcomings as commander-in-chief include downplaying the coronavirus pandemic to historic deadly proportions and stoking the country's racist flames to the point that the United States is teetering on an all-out civil war less than two weeks ahead of Election Day and one night before the final presidential debate. https://twitter.com/yamiche/status/1319041344015376384?s=12 Democrats have been hoping for a voting surge like back when Obama ran for president -- something Obama hinted at in between accurately calling out Trump's presidential deficiencies. “We need to turn out like never before," Obama said. "We cannot leave any doubt in this election." [caption id="attachment_4036293" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ALEX EDELMAN / Getty[/caption] Obama also said he "never thought Donald Trump would embrace my vision or continue my policies." He made an emotional appeal to everybody who calls themselves American citizens. “I am asking you to remember what this country can be," Obama said in earnest. "What it is like when we treat each other with respect and dignity. What is it is like when our elected officials actually behave responsibly.” [caption id="attachment_4036294" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ALEX EDELMAN / Getty[/caption] Obama also said that the truth -- a swipe at Trump's proven and uncontrollable penchant for lying -- shall prevail. “Our democracy is not going to work if the people meant to be our leaders lie to us every single day," he said. "These notions of truthfulness, and democracy, and citizenship, and being responsible, these aren’t Republican or Democratic principles, they are American values, human values. And we need to reclaim them.” [caption id="attachment_4036292" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ALEX EDELMAN / Getty[/caption] Scroll down to read some of Obama's top quotes from his harsh condemnation of Trump in no uncertain terms.

Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected White Supremacists Who Had Her Name ‘On A List’  was originally published on newsone.com

One Vote
Latest
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…
 3 days ago
10.26.20
Photos
Close