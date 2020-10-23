Due to the news of the judge dropping the third-degree murder charge against former officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death, Attorney Ben Crump joins to give an update on recent police brutality cases being dropped. In the case of George Floyd, though Chauvin’s third-degree murder charge was dropped, he still faces a plethora of other charges.
Members of Breonna Taylor’s jury have also come forward feeling that the Attorney General of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron didn’t present an honest case. Hear all the updates and how Crump feels that voting in this election will make a difference for the future.
Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]
Attorney Ben Crump Addresses Former Officer Derek Chauvin’s Third-Degree Murder Charge Being Dropped [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com