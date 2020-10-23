Black Tony Says He’s Leaving The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! [WATCH]

We have some bad news. Black Tony of course didn’t come to work today, but he says today is his last day. After three years on the show, he’s ready to quit and give it all up.
Black Tony says he’s giving up The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to start working with Tyler Perry. He claims he’s getting his own show with Patti LaBelle and Denzel Washington.
