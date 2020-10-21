Mitt Romney: ‘I Did Not Vote for President Trump’

News and Headlines
Utah Senator Mitt Romney says he did not vote for President Trump in this year’s election. Romney’s office confirmed that he has voted early in his home state of Utah, but wouldn’t say if he voted for Joe Biden or wrote someone else in. Earlier this year, Romney was the only Republican to vote to remove Trump from office in the Senate impeachment trial. Romney has been a vocal critic of Trump, just last week he posted a statement to Twitter saying, “I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation.”

