Juneteenth Made Official State Holiday In Virginia

Juneteenth is an official Virginia state holiday. Professor Soyica Colbert of Georgetown University says it celebrates the abolishment of slavery in the U.S. She says calling attention to the holiday allows the country to engage with its past and celebrate the accomplishments along the way. Lawmakers approved the measure during the Virginia General Assembly special session. The holiday will be a day off for state workers and celebrated annually on June 19th.

(Source-Washingtonian)

