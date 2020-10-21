News and Headlines
HomeNews And Headlines

Juneteenth Made Official State Holiday In Virginia

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Juneteenth is an official Virginia state holiday. Professor Soyica Colbert of Georgetown University says it celebrates the abolishment of slavery in the U.S. She says calling attention to the holiday allows the country to engage with its past and celebrate the accomplishments along the way. Lawmakers approved the measure during the Virginia General Assembly special session. The holiday will be a day off for state workers and celebrated annually on June 19th.

(Source-Washingtonian)

Juneteenth is an official Virginia state holiday , Professor Soyica Colbert

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated October 2020)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
70 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Juneteenth Graphics
Juneteenth Made Official State Holiday In Virginia
 1 hour ago
10.21.20
Photos
Close