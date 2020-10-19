Ryan Henry Admits To Sleeping With His Best Friend’s Baby Mother While He Battled Cancer

A “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star is coming clean.

Ryan Henry is admitting that he had a sexual relationship with his best friend’s ex/baby’s mother who is also the mother of Ryan’s godchildren. The tattoo artist/reality star made the admission on Instagram Live to his followers after his longtime friend Anthony Lindsey blasted him on social media.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

https://www.instagram.com/theanthonylindsey/?utm_source=ig_embed

Anthony alleged that he recently learned that while he battled cancer, his “brother” Ryan was sleeping with his baby’s mother. Anthony who was recently still seeing the woman shared damning texts showing the two flirting and being sexually suggestive.

“I mean I def loved it,” wrote the woman. “But loving it like that means I’ll be missing it…then needing it.”

“Well…I’m hoping you do both. It’s all just sitting here waiting,” replied Ryan.

According to Ryan, he’s guilty of being with the woman and after at first denying that he had any “tea” to spill on IG Live, he told the truth about the entanglement scandal.

“That was true, there were situations that happened about two years ago and more recently within the last two months,” said Ryan. “Myself and all the parties involved we had talked between myself, my friend, the woman involved, my kid’s mom involved and some of our other friends, we had all talked.”

“Most of y’all know especially from Chicago, y’all know Anthony and I as friends, brothers, yall know us as friends for a long time. The weight of the situation is heavy.”

[…]

“I hurt people that I care about badly, I disrespected myself and my family.”

After noting that he was going through a depression battle at the time that caused him to make “toxic choices”, he took responsibility for his actions and said his mental health issues were no excuse. He also denied that he was being callous by partying in Las Vegas and ignoring the allegations when they first came out.

“Just to be clear, I’m not the victim in this,” said Ryan. “Everybody that surrounds me was. This particular moment is definitely not about me. It’s about me apologizing publicly because so many people will feel that I didn’t say anything or some people will feel that I didn’t care. “I’ve apologized to Anthony, we talked, he added. “We talked a lot after this happened. Ya’ll just got it a little bit later.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Damn! You can watch Ryan Herny’s entanglement admission below.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO:

Ryan Henry Speaks Out Against Those Making Disparaging Comments About His Slain Sister

Fetty Wap Remembers His Younger Brother After Fatal Shooting

LAPD Investigating Dr. Dre’s Estranged Over Alleged Embezzlement

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Ryan Henry Admits To Sleeping With His Best Friend’s Baby Mother While He Battled Cancer was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com