HelloCurvy: Four Plus-Size Influencers Share Their Favorite Fall Jeans

When you’re plus-size, finding the perfect pair of jeans can be overwhelming, disappointing and downright hard AF. Either they’re too small in the waist and leave you feeling and looking like a busted can of biscuits, or they stretch and fit only never to regain their original shape again; oh and don’t let me forget that gap in the back due to the disproportionate booty to waist ratio. The aforementioned are the reason myself and many plus-size women have a love-hate relationship with jeans.

Although there is an abundance of brands that offer plus-size jeans now, our options were once very limited. As the plus-size industry begin to grow and more brands saw that plus-size fashion was big business (pun intended), jean options increased but there were also many unaddressed issues with jeans in regards to curvy women. Many brands simply extended their sizes without considering the fact that plus-size women are much curvier and require jeans that are constructed specifically for plus-size bodies. Stretch, length, and rise all must be considered when creating jeans to accommodate curves and while plus-size specific brands like Lane Bryant and Ashley Stewart were more knowledgeable, other brands fell short because they simply didn’t understand our bodies or seek insight from plus-size women.

Today, there is no shortage of jeans for curvy girls and many brands have gotten much better in regard to both the fit and fashion of plus-size jeans. Plus-size women now have more cuts, washes, and designs to choose from. There are rise options that range from super high to low, there are tons of different washes to choose from, and plus-size jeans are designed to accommodate every area of life. So yeah, curvy girls are only rocking mom jeans by choice because we have options.

And since we are talking about options, we have sharing four plus-size women perspectives on their favorite plus-size jeans. Hopefully, you will be influenced to step out of the box, shop some different brands, and buy the damn jeans sis.

@shawanav Size: 22/24 Brand: Fashion To Figure

I love the design and fit of these jeans; they have the perfect amount of stretch and are very forgiving for curvy girls with a larger tummy. The ankle ties are trending in fashion right now but I haven’t seen it done on denim, until now. These jeans are perfect for a. more dressy look, they would be great with pumps.

@chanteBurkett Size: 16 Brand: American Eagle

Not only do these jeans have great stretch, don’t lose shape after I have worn them. I love the distressed detail and that they are high waisted.

@tasha_jamesplus Size:14 Brand: FashionNova

Being tall and curvy can sometimes be an issue because brands act as if all plus-size women are short. However, these jeans are both high waist and tall girl-friendly. I also love the stretch and that it accommodates my booty and waist without me having to size up.

@mauibigelow Size: 16 Brand: Lane Bryant

I have issues finding jeans that fit in the waist and accommodate my big thighs at the same time but these jeans are perfect. the distressed detail is great and the jeans are petite which makes them perfect for a shorty like me.

RELATED STORIES:

I Love Serving Curves In Lucky Brand’s Extended Size Jeans

TRIED IT: GarnerStyle x Fashion To Figure ‘Hotline Jeans’

#HelloCurvy: Four Plus-Size Influencers Share Their Favorite Fall Jeans was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: