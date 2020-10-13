Study: Young Adults Are Drinking Less Alcohol

It looks like more young Americans are choosing not to drink alcohol. A new study published in the JAMA Pediatrics journal found 28-percent of college students ages 18 to 22 did not drink in 2018. This is up from 20-percent in 2002. Similarly, the number of people in the same age range who weren’t in college who didn’t drink also increased six percent. The study’s authors suggested this may be due to the increasing amount of adults living with their parents as well as college targeted alcohol prevention efforts.Y

