Best Western CEO Says Hotel Industry Outlook Grim

The CEO of Best Western describes the outlook for the hotel industry as “really bad.” David Kong told CNBC the situation is not sustainable due to the pandemic. He spoke Monday as the stalemate between the White House and Democrats drags on over the next stimulus relief package. Kong says rescue funds are desperately needed as the hospitality industry continues to struggle.

For more on this story, click here—https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/12/best-western-ceo-fears-for-the-industrys-future-its-really-bad.html

