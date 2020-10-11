Mariah Carey Writes Best-Selling Memoir

Mariah Carey is now a best-selling author. The pop icon is number one on the charts again, but this time it’s the New York Times Bestsellers List. Her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, is number one on the hardcover fiction list. In the book, Carey talks about her romances, her career ups and downs and the racism she’s experienced. She also shares the stories behind her long string of number one hits, many of which she wrote herself. “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is out now.

