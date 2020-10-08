Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

Singing in a youth church choir and studying music at a performing arts school was just a small stepping stone in the direction that would be a fast-track to fame and fashion trendsetter for Tiana Major9. Her love for jazz music was a key influence in her childhood upbringing to the point where the Newham R&B songstress dubbed her pseudonym after one of her favorite sounds – the major 9th.

If she’s not already, Tiana Major9 is a name that needs to be on your radar for upcoming musicians to be on the lookout for. You may claim that you haven’t heard of her, but her sultry soulful British pipes are sure to sound familiar if you’ve seen Lena Waithe’s Queen & Slim. That’s right – if you’ve seen the film, you’ll recognize her voice from her successful single collaboration “Collide” featuring EarthGang, which has amassed over 32 million combined global streams to date.

HelloBeautiful caught up with the East London-bred songstress about her new EP At Sixes and Sevens, her personal style evolution since signing to Motown Records and how she practices self-love with the help of crystals and meditation. Check it out below!

On her personal style:

“My style is my ID. It’s a visual representation of who I am as a person. At the same time, when people look at me, they never guess that I make the style of music I do. I’d say it draws people in, making them want to listen to my songs.”

On the influence of R&B music and her style evolution since signing to Motown Records:

“I’ve started experimenting a lot more with my hair – whether it’s colour, texture or length. During quarantine, I’ve tried wigs, braided Bantu knots, Bob braids and many styles with my natural hair. Changing my hair up is fun to me!”

On her reflection as her growth as an artist:

“I feel I’ve grown as an artist by tapping into my personal life and putting it on display for the world to see. I’ve touched on and mentioned things that I’ve experienced, but never to this extent. This freedom of expression only comes with maturity. What I wear and what I say is a reflection of that freedom. I’m finally free to be me.”

On British fashion versus American fashion:

“I wouldn’t say there’s much difference between American and British fashion. We’re just more swaggy (laughs). The internet and social media has allowed brands to become more accessible. I think there are a lot of similarities in our styles than differences, take sportswear for example. Trainers (sneakers) have now become universal.”

On her signature fashion items:

“I need to have either a colourful eyeliner or something glittery on my eye! I love having fun with my makeup, it’s another way for me to express my playful side.”

On maintaining self-care and practicing self-love:

“I’ve fallen off with my self-care practices, but I make sure to shower, cook and bake, eat clean, call loved ones and watch funny videos to help lighten my mood.”

On discovering the power of crystals and mediation:

“I’m still learning about crystals but I know that they make me feel better about situations… like writing for instance. I was wearing a rose quartz around my neck most of the time I was writing my EP. I feel like I channelled it’s love energy and it helped me write ‘Exclusively’.”

On At Sixes and Sevens as a reflection of self-awareness:

“I’ve learned to process my thoughts and feelings by self reflecting. All the songs on my EP represent an honest, specific time in my love life. My affirmations tie the whole project together as it was literally a way for me to get through life.”

Listen to Tiana Major9’s latest At Sixes & Sevens EP here and watch her latest visuals for “Think About You” (Notion Mix) now available to watch on YouTube.

