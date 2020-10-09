News and Headlines
Jacob Blake Leaves Milwaukee-Area Hospital

Jacob Blake is out of the hospital and undergoing spinal injury rehabilitation in Illinois. His attorney did not say when he was discharged from the Milwaukee hospital that he has been in since being shot multiple times in the back during an August confrontation with Kenosha police. Attorney Ben Crump earlier said it would take a miracle for Blake to walk again. It is not known how long the 29-year old plans to spend in rehab. The shooting led to more racial injustice protests.

(Source-CNN)

10.09.20
