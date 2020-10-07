Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Tamar Braxton Speaks Out About Her Break Up With David Adefeso [WATCH]

Tamar Braxton finally speaks out about how she’s feeling about her ex-boyfriend, David Adefeso.  She says she’s ready to put all of the pain and emotions into her music, and we’re here for it.

In other news, Michael Strahan’s wife, Jean Muggli is coming after his pockets. She claims he owes money in back child support for their child’s horse riding lessons.  She wants Michael to pay up thousands of dollars.

Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss made their Celebrity Big Brother debut this week and it kicked off with the ladies having an honest conversation about their failed friendship. According to Tamar, Kandi just never liked her and according to Kandi, she didn't know it was that serious. However, emotions (for Tamar) boiled over when the duo tried to have a civil conversation about their fallout. Apparently Tamar felt disrespected by Kandi because she allegedly talked negative about the Love & War singer. "I had to endure being uncomfortable at work," Tamar explained. "I wasn't trying to attack you," Kandi replied while softly chuckling. Lawd, who told Kandi to laugh because it sent Tamar into a tearful rage from which led to her being turned into a gif and much needed meme on this Thursday. Celebrity Big Brother airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Gary’s Tea: Tamar Braxton Speaks Out About Her Break Up With David Adefeso [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

