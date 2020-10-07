Sports Betting Hits Record High In August

Americans are taking money out of their wallets and leaving it all on the field. The American Gaming Association tweeted that two-billion dollars was wagered during the month of August, setting a single month record. They attributed it to a busy sports calendar and the expansion of legal sports betting. New Jersey set the record for any state that same month by putting out 668-million dollars. August saw the start of the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and Major League Baseball was also playing its regular season.

