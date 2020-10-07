Beyonce Being Sued Over Filming “Black Is King” Near Sacred Slave Burial Ground

Entertainment Buzz
Beyonce is caught in the middle of a legal battle over filming “Black Is King” on a sacred slave burial ground. Shelter Island resident Mike Gaynor is suing his town council for allegedly allowing the superstar to film parts of her visual album on a historical site without proper permits. He filed a suit in New York Supreme Court against the town, the town’s trustees, and board members of the Community Preservation Fund. The site is known as the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, the former home of slave trader Nathaniel Sylvester. Gaynor says there are at least 200 enslaved Africans and Manhasset Indians buried on the land “so that’s just not a place where you film a dance-off.” A source says Disney had no involvement in choosing the filming locations.

